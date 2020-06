A Milam County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against a 70-year-old woman accused of killing her own daughter.

Francis Arline Valdez was arrested by Rockdale police following an investigation into the death of 25-year-old Valerie Valdez, who was found dead on June 3, 2019.

Rockdale police reported that a toxicology report showed Valerie Valdez died as a result of an overdose of cough medicine.

The elder Valdez was arrested May 13.