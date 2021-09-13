Rockdale woman killed in Sunday evening traffic crash

The Department of Public Safety reports a 51-year-old Rockdale woman was killed Sunday night as she attempted to make a left turn on Highway 77.

DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko said Lena Jean Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, about two miles south of Rockdale in Milam County.

Sgt Washko said the investigation showed Jackson had been the driver of a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup that had been going south on Highway 77, when she made a left turn into the path of a northbound 2014 model Ford F-150 driven by a 37-year-old Rockdale man.

The driver of the Ford and his 36-year-old female passenger were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with what were described as non-incapacitating injuries.