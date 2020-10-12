Rocks thrown at deputy during stolen car incident

Two men were arrested in connection with a stolen car, after a third man threw rocks at a McLennan County deputy in what was later described as an attempt to district him from the car.

Iverson Carter Henshaw and Joshua N Reyna were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, assault on a public servant and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following the Saturday night incident that occurred at a Bellmead motel.

Arrest affidavits for Crenshaw and Reyna stated that the deputy spotted a blue 2019 Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed through a parking lot near Hogan Lane and Behrens Circle just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

Joshua N Reyna

The deputy said the car pulled into a parking space at the motel and three men got out.

He initially ran a check on the plates of the car and it at first came back clear.

He pulled up in front of the motel to enter a report into his computer when he noticed the alarm going off on the Mustang several times, then realized someone was throwing rocks at him.

He moved his vehicle, but the rocks kept coming, also hitting some other cars.

He then noticed men near the Mustang and as he questioned them, was told the vehicle was stolen and that one of the men was ” trying to help out his cousin by getting into the car to drive it away.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted who then confirmed that it had been stolen.

The affidavit stated that the two men arrested also gave the deputy the identity of the third man who they said had been throwing the rocks.

The affidavit stated that the rocks thrown were about the size of baseballs.