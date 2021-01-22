Rogers area construction project leads to speed limit reduction

Texas Department of Transportation contractors are reducing the speed limit within the current work zone on US-190 near Rogers.

Currently, crews are working on a TxDOT project which will widen US-190 from south of FM-436 in Heidenheimer to the Milam County Line. New signage will be in place to indicate the changes.

The reduced speed limits will be on US-190 from near Pritchard Road to the Rogers city limits. Additionally, changed speed limits will be implemented on US-190 from the Rogers city limits to approximately two miles east of the Milam County line.

The speed limit reduction is expected to be active for the remainder of the US-190 widening project, which is scheduled to complete in early 2024, weather permitting. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 miles per hour.

TxDOT encourages all travelers to use caution when approaching work zones, to eliminate all distractions when driving, and to watch for construction equipment and personnel.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation