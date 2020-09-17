Rogers man killed in Heidenheimer crash

A 93-year-old man from Rogers was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Heidenheimer in Bell County Wednesday.

The Department of Public Safety reports the crash was reported at 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 190 and Business 190.

Troopers reported that a Ford F-150 operated by Thomas Curtis McNeill of Rogers was entering US 190 from Business 190 at an intersection with a yield sign.

A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 25-year-old man from Caldwell was eastbound on US 190.

The investigating trooper reported that the driver of the pickup pulled into the path of the Suburban.

The driver of the Suburban reported attempting to take evasive action but was unable to avoid the collision.

Thomas Curtis McNeill was pronounced dead at the scene.