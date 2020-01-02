Roll-over crash briefly ties up traffic on HWY 84, causes second accident

A pick-up truck crashed Thursday afternoon, stopping traffic near the intersection of Franklin and Highway 84.

When FOX44 News got on the scene, the truck was flipped over in the median. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured. He told police another vehicle cut him off, causing him to crash.

Police say rain may have also played a part in the crash, and advised drivers to keep their speed down in wet conditions.

Back up from the crash caused a second wreck, but it was not as serious.

Traffic was moving once again within an hour of the crash.