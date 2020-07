BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Community Task Force will be distributing “rona bags” this Saturday.

You can pick up your kit from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Temple Housing Authority or the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.

Volunteers are also needed to pass out the rona bags. You can contact Angenet Wilkerson at 254-424-7902 to get involved.