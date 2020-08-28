Roundabout at Temple High School set to open Monday

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple hopes a new roundabout will improve traffic around Temple High School.

The roundabout will open Monday on 31st Street, just east of Interstate 35, and right in front of the Wildcat Stadium parking lot.

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

The roundabout is designed to improve traffic flow and limit congestion near Temple High School by eliminating left-hand turns onto 31st Street. Connecting roads will still be under construction until next spring.

A large Wildcat sculpture will be installed at the conclusion of the project. This is a joint effort between Temple and the Independent School District – a reminder that drivers approaching the roundabout should yield to traffic already in the circle.

