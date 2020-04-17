Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Rumble strip installations along Interstate 35 to cause closures

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will be adding rumble strips on the outside shoulder along Interstate 35 beginning Monday, April 20, weather permitting.

The work will begin on I-35 and SH-81 in Hill County, and will continue south on I-35 through the McLennan corridor, and finish in Bell County.

The project schedule is as follows:
Mon., 4/20 – Tues. 4/21: I-35 split to McLennan/Hill County Line
Wed. 4/22 – Fri. 4/24: McLennan/Hill County Line to BUS 77
Mon. 4/27 – Wed. 4/29: BUS 77 to McLennan/Falls County Line
Thurs. 4/30 – Fri. 5/1: McLennan/Falls County Line to North Loop 363
Mon. 5/4 – Wed. 5/6: North Loop 363 to Bell/Williamson County Line

During this work, there will be a moving operation closing the outside lane to allow crews to add the rumble strips. Once added, these rumble strips will improve driver safety on I-35.

TxDOT urges all travelers in these areas to reduce their speed, and to be cautious when approaching crews working along the Interstate.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44