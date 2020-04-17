Rumble strip installations along Interstate 35 to cause closures

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will be adding rumble strips on the outside shoulder along Interstate 35 beginning Monday, April 20, weather permitting.

The work will begin on I-35 and SH-81 in Hill County, and will continue south on I-35 through the McLennan corridor, and finish in Bell County.

The project schedule is as follows:

Mon., 4/20 – Tues. 4/21: I-35 split to McLennan/Hill County Line

Wed. 4/22 – Fri. 4/24: McLennan/Hill County Line to BUS 77

Mon. 4/27 – Wed. 4/29: BUS 77 to McLennan/Falls County Line

Thurs. 4/30 – Fri. 5/1: McLennan/Falls County Line to North Loop 363

Mon. 5/4 – Wed. 5/6: North Loop 363 to Bell/Williamson County Line

During this work, there will be a moving operation closing the outside lane to allow crews to add the rumble strips. Once added, these rumble strips will improve driver safety on I-35.

TxDOT urges all travelers in these areas to reduce their speed, and to be cautious when approaching crews working along the Interstate.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation