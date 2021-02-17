Rumors, boil orders, and water restrictions coat Central Texas because of wintry weather

The City of Temple is fighting back against rumors that there are plans to shut off the water supply to residents.

City officials tell FOX44 News that these rumors are untrue and asked us to make people aware that there are no plans to stop the flow of water.

Temple says there may be low water pressure in your area due to frozen pipes or isolated leaks. Crews have reduced pressure in the 31st Street area to repair a leak.

Similar rumors have spread through Waco on Tuesday. Those rumors are also untrue.

People across Central Texas are being asked to conserve water because the frigid temperatures are limiting the supply.

On Wednesday, Killeen implemented Stage 5 water restrictions. Those restrictions include:

1. Do not store large amounts of water by filling bathtubs or other containers. If this is done, customers will start to experience outages, and boil water notices will be issued at a time when many are still without electricity.

2. If your water lines in your home are frozen, email wsoperations@killeentexas.gov or call 254-501-6320. The City will send a crew to shut off water at the meter. It is important to do this before lines start to thaw to minimize water damage to your home and prevent the unnecessary loss of water.

3. Once temperatures reach 30 degrees Fahrenheit, turn off any dripping faucets. You can resume dripping when temperatures drop below 30 degrees. You do not need to drip all faucets in your home. Drip faucets located along exterior walls only when the temperature necessitates.

4. Do not use washing machines or dishwashers. These appliances use a significant amount of water and electricity. Wash dishes by hand.

5. Store one gallon of water per person for the next 24 hours. If you are dripping your faucets, drip into containers to prevent any waste.

There are also several boil water orders in the area.