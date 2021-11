TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Courtney Davidson has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is asking for help locating a 15-year-old woman.

Courtney Davidson was last seen near the 3100 block of S 31st St getting into a white Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500.