LORENA, Texas (Fox 44) — The Lorena Police Department was awarded a grant by the non-profit organization Running 4 Heroes.

At today’s ceremony, nine-year-old Teresa Ann ran one lap around the Lorena High School track in honor of every K-9 who made the ultimate sacrifice on the line of duty.

Teresa Ann’s support of fallen officers began with a lemonade stand 2016. When the pandemic started, it took away her business, so she reached out to Running 4 Heroes to start running in honor of the fallen K-9’s.

Since her partnership with Running 4 Heroes she is now the head of the K-9 division and has run 45 miles in honor of fallen K-9’s across the country.

“I’m very proud for what she’s doing because she’s standing up for these four legged officer, police officers and firefighters,” Robert Babcock said, Teresa Ann’s dad. “She’s doing amazing things that show that the youth is out there and they do have a future and they do show respect to our first responders and appreciate everything that they do.”

Each month, Running 4 Heroes presents a different K-9 officer with a ballistic vest and safety equipment as part of their K-9 program.

Katie Alexander with the Texas Municipal Police Association says the support for police officers is needed now more than ever.

“In Washington, D.C., we put the names of our fallen officers on the wall,” She said. “As the names are called, we stand at attention out there. We stood at attention for a very lengthy period of time this past year.”

She says Texas leads the nation in the number of line of duty deaths.

“In my almost 20 years in law enforcement, I’ve never seen it this bad–never seen it this bad. I just hope it gets better,” Alexander said.

Teresa’s dad said they don’t want to keep making these runs, but they will continue to, in order to honor the fallen.