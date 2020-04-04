Rural Bell County Church damaged in Fire

Bell County, TX- Just after 7:30 Thursday evening, emergency calls poured in for a possible structure fire east of Temple on Hwy 53, at the Ocker Brethren Church.

Volunteer fire crews quickly called for additional resources, as first arriving crews found heavy smoke, and flames from the rear of the building.

Firefighting crews consisted of volunteers from Troy, Rogers, Westphalia, Rosebud, and Temple Fire and Rescue also sent 2 units.

After a quick coordinated fire attack the fire was put out, with the majority of damage being contained to the back wall, and the attic area of the church.

The Bell county fire Marshal tells us he thinks it’s a strong possibility that lightening may have caused this fire. And if so the place where it stuct the building structure can be see right here on the side of the building.

The pastor of the church tells us, while driving up to the church he saw flames 8’ the distance and grew concerned.

But he says thankfully first responders were there at the right time able to limit the church’s damage.

“It got hit really bad and it was really really awful and there’s a lot of damage that’s going to be a complete redo but it’s still standing thanks to listen the really quick work of the volunteer firefighters and the departments,” Herridge said.

Though the church faced serious damage after the fire, the pastor says they’re prepared to ice forward with repairs.

“We’ve contacted our insurance. We have insurance and they’re in there right. We’re meeting with the adjuster today and we’re going to be fine. We’re going to be okay,” said Heridge.

Ty Sebek, a long time member of the church says through a disaster like this on top of social distancing guidelines, the community has found a way to remain resilient and united.

“Just scrolling through social media, you see all of these ‘pray for Ocker bretheren church and it’s just crazy to see how well we’ve came together at a time like this,” Sebek said.

The pastor says his message since their last service before Covid-19 has been echoed even more since the fire. Saying the true church saw no damage.

“The church isn’t the building. The people are the church and we’ve been living that out. We’re just going to have to live it out a little more,” Herridge said.

The Bell county fire marshal is leading this investigation so far. While they believe lightening is the cause of this fire they can’t rule out any others at this time.