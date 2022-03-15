As Russian forces advance, the fight in Ukraine continues to move closer and closer to the capital city of Kyiv.

Earlier today, FOX 44’s Adam Hooper again spoke to Gela Turabelidze in Kyiv, as he has decided to stay in Ukraine amidst the war. Luckily his wife and children have gotten out of harms way.

“Yeah, I also didn’t believe that he would invade so [my] wife would ask me and my fans and will say, no, he’s not going to do that. And finally, he did. Well, no, as I talked to my wife, and she should listen to a podcast from people trying to escape from these neighborhoods. These people suffered huge, look, it was such a mess and it was hard for them to leave. And some of them went live in where they were killed and died.” Says Ukrainian resident Turabelidze.

“So people are suffering a lot as Putin claims, and it’s it’s very important for the history of. Of spy on Russia and what that means, she won, he won, he won, destroyed, but then he was talking about.”

You can view the full interview below.