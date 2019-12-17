RV resort proposed to Waco City Council

WACO, Texas – Northgate Waco is proposing an RV resort in front of the Waco City Council on Tuesday night.

The proposed resort would be on a 100-acre plot of land off Lake Shore Drive, just off McLennan Community College’s campus.

Situated on the south bank of the Bosque River, the resort is expected to accommodate 350 RV units and cabins. Northgate would also be required to build a pedestrian walkway from the nearby Riverbend Park and Waco Mammoth Monument to the 19th Street bridge.

Northgate has built in Texas before. They are responsible for two parks, both named “Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park” in Canyon Lake and Kerrville.

The proposal for the Waco location, however, is being proposed as the “Bosque River Resort.”