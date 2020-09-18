S. 26th Street in Waco to close for sewer work

WACO, Texas – A contractor will close S. 26th Street between Clay Avenue and Burnett Avenue beginning Monday, September 21 and Friday, September 25 for sewer main replacement.

A detour will be in place to S. 24th Street and S. 28th Street. Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly, and to find an alternate route for those traveling in the area during this time to minimize delays and traffic congestion.

When driving through a work zone, the City of Waco says simple steps to take are – slow down, pay attention, avoid distractions such as cell phones, be patient and plan ahead.

Source: City of Waco