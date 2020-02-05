S.C. Lee Junior High Cheerleaders heading to Nationals in San Antonio

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Experience helps build a champion athlete, but practice makes perfect.

While the S. C. Lee Junior High cheerleaders did not receive a perfect score from the judges at the Texas Cheerleader Fun Cheer Open State Championship in Georgetown last Saturday, they did score highly enough to capture first place in the middle school-intermediate division and advance to the national contest in San Antonio this year!

The team is coached by seventh grade math teacher Jade Cooper, who said the judges at the state contest provided useful feedback to help prepare the squad as it heads to the national contest.

Going into Nationals, Cooper will revamp a small section of the routine to cater to the judges’ requests and will add stunts with a greater degree of difficulty. However, the majority of the routine will stay the same.

The Fun Cheer 2-Day National Championship is held at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio February 29 and March 1.