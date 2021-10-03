Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hosts 61st Annual Charro Day

Members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and people in the community gathered at the 61st Charro Day. They had a variety of food, activities, music and more.

Charro Day is the church’s largest fundraiser dating back to 1960.

“We celebrate our culture,” Charro Day treasurer Maria Ochoa said. “The Latin culture, the Mexican culture, and it’s a variety of a little bit of everything.”

Ochoa said the congregation is primarily Hispanic, and they cooked their favorite authentic dishes.

“All these people volunteer their money and their time and their specialty, something that they’re good at doing,” Ochoa said. “They bring it here to raise money for the church.”

Members of the church and volunteers explained what Charro Day represented.

“Charro Day represents Charro, who was a farm worker, who would go to work on his farm,” Lisa Silinas said. “His mode of transportation was the horse, so he would wear his boots, and he would be dressed as a farm worker. Later on, the dress of the Charros like the Mariachis came to be known.”

The Sacred Heart youth group helped make decorations and set up the event, and they said they like seeing the community come together.

Charro Day is celebrated every first weekend in October at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.