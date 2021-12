WACO, Texas – The Waco Transit System is teaming up with Tow King for its Safe Ride Home program for New Year’s Eve this Friday.

From 6:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m., you can call 254-750-1620 to get a free trip home if you are within Waco’s urbanized area. Reservations are preferred, but same-day requests will also be accepted if someone is available. You can also get a free vehicle tow by calling Tow King at 254-666-5484.

Waco Transit did not run the program in 2020 due to concerns of COVID-19.