Safety tips for pets in hot weather

It’s going to be a hot one this weekend – and while you’re keeping yourself cool….don’t forget about your furry family members.

The Woodway Department of Safety posted the graph below on their Facebook page to warn pet parents about the dangers of hot concrete and asphalt.

(Courtesy: Woodway Public Safety Department)

The department says to make sure to always check the ground with your hand before taking your pet for a walk, and to always bring water – especially with highs in the nineties like it will be this weekend.

Most importantly, be sure to never leave your furry friend in a hot car.

Source: Woodway Public Safety Department