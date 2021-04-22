Salado area crash victim identified as Woodway man

The Department of Public Safety reports the victim in the Wednesday morning traffic crash on I35 near Salado has been identified as 33-year-old Marco Rinallo of Woodway.

Investigating troopers said Rinallo was the driver of a Toyota Corolla that was southbound on I35 south of Salado when it struck the right rear area of a dump truck that was stopped on the inside shoulder.

Rinallo was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash was still listed as “open” Thursday morning.