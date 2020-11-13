Salado HS wins playoff game because of COVID-19 forfeit

Salado ISD announced Friday afternoon that tonight’s game is cancelled.

Rusk High School had to forfeit the game because players tested positive for COVID-19. Other players on the team have to quarantine because they came in close contact with those infected.

Salado will move on to the next round of the playoffs, and will face Bellville High School. The date and time of that game is still to be determined.

If you purchased tickets to tonight’s game, you can use them for the game against Bellville or get a refund at the high school office or Civil Center.