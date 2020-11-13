Salado HS wins playoff game because of COVID-19 forfeit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Salado ISD announced Friday afternoon that tonight’s game is cancelled.

Rusk High School had to forfeit the game because players tested positive for COVID-19. Other players on the team have to quarantine because they came in close contact with those infected.

Salado will move on to the next round of the playoffs, and will face Bellville High School. The date and time of that game is still to be determined.

If you purchased tickets to tonight’s game, you can use them for the game against Bellville or get a refund at the high school office or Civil Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected