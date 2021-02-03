Salado jewelry store hit by burglars, reports large loss

The Village of Salado Police Department reports what Chief Pat Boone said was a large amount of jewelry was taken when the Salado Creek Jewelry store was broken into over the weekend.

Chief Boone said the video they have been able to recover indicates that two men wearing masks and gloves dug through an outside wall of the store in the 100 block of North Main and into the safe early Sunday morning.

Investigators are not officially releasing an estimate of the loss.

None of the video recovered captured any vehicle that might have been used in the theft.

Chief Boone said it appeared the thieves were working between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Sunday with the theft discovered later Sunday morning.