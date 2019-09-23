Salado man named Carnegie Hero

A Salado man is now a Carnegie Hero for saving the life of a concrete mixer truck driver.
20-year-old Allen Sirois pulled Melvin Belcher from the truck after it overturned and caught fire on May 26th, 2018.
FOX44 News spoke to Sirois just a few days after the amazing rescue.
Sirois is one of 18 people named Carnegie Heroes on Monday by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. He will receive a bronze medal as well as a grant. The date of the medal ceremony has not been announced yet.
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission has awarded more than 10,000 medals since its inception in 1904.