Salado man named Carnegie Hero

A Salado man is now a Carnegie Hero for saving the life of a concrete mixer truck driver.

20-year-old Allen Sirois pulled Melvin Belcher from the truck after it overturned and caught fire on May 26th, 2018.

FOX44 News spoke to Sirois just a few days after the amazing rescue.

Overturned Concrete Truck Fire

May 26th, Belton

Sirois is one of 18 people named Carnegie Heroes on Monday by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. He will receive a bronze medal as well as a grant. The date of the medal ceremony has not been announced yet.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission has awarded more than 10,000 medals since its inception in 1904.