Salado PD patrol car hit during crash investigation

SALADO, Texas – A Salado police officer’s patrol car was hit during an investigation on an Interstate 35 crash.

The crash happened on northbound I-35 Tuesday night, north of 2484.

The officer was working a crash investigation with Texas DPS, when a driver crashed into the patrol car.

The Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media Thursday night that the officer was not injured, but that the incident could have been a tragedy and would have impacted the officer’s family and the Salado community. They also urge travelers to please move over or slow down.

Source: Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department