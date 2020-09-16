Salado third-grade student tests positive for COVID-19

SALADO, Texas – A third grade student at Thomas Arnold Elementary School in Salado has tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Katie Mullins released a statement to families saying the student was last seen on campus Friday, September 11. Due to privacy requirements, the name of the student will not be released.

The school is working closely with the local health department on this matter. Rooms and facilities the positive student used or entered have been properly cleaned and disinfected upon notification of the positive results.

Operations at Thomas Arnold Elementary will continue as usual.

If any member of the Thomas Arnold Elementary community begins to experience any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, they are encouraged to contact a doctor. If anyone in the Thomas Arnold Elementary community is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19, they can notify the school at 254-947-6955.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can reach out to katie.mullins@saladoisd.org or visit www.saladoisd.org.

Source: Thomas Arnold Elementary School