Salado woman arrested in million dollar fraud scheme

A 42-year-old Salado woman has been arrested in connection with a scheme to defraud two transportation companies of over $1,000,000.

Veronica Rios of Salado was among six people arrested by federal authorities in the case that involved an alleged payroll scheme.

Rios processed payroll for the victim companies.

According to the federal indictment, in 2017 Rios started overpaying employees in exchange for some of the overpayment.

To further the scheme, Rios is accused of adding non-employees to the payroll who then gave her part of the payments they received.

A total of $1,407,000 was lost by the victim companies.

In addition to Rios, Pedro Guillen, 48, of San Antonio; Mario Martinez, 48, of Von Ormy; Guadalupe Alsidez, 47, of San Antonio; Amanda Hernandez, 23, of San Antonio; and Maira Vargas, 37, of San Antonio were arrested

Rios, Martinez, and Alsidez were arrested on April 19. Guillen, Hernandez and Vargas were

arrested on April 21. Guillen, Hernandez and Vargas are on bond. Rios, Martinez and Alsidez

are in custody pending detention hearings.

Veronica Rios is charged with 18 counts of wire fraud for fraudulent payments she made to

various employees.

Each of the remaining defendants is charged with three counts of wire fraud for fraudulent payments they received from Rios.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and FBI Special Agent in Charge

Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division, made the announcement.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daphne Newaz is prosecuting the case.