Salvation Army Bell County preparing for Thanksgiving and Socksgiving

TEMPLE, Texas – If you have any new socks you don’t need, they would make a great Thanksgiving gift!

The Salvation Army of Bell County will hold its Community Thanksgiving Meal on Wednesday, November 27 at 5:00 p.m. at 419 West Ave. G. The public is invited to come out and enjoy food and fellowship.

The organization says many of those being served at the community meal will be traveling by foot. With this in mind, The Salvation Army has begun its third annual Socksgiving Sock Drive. They are collecting new socks, which will be given to each person who comes to eat during the Thanksgiving and Christmas Community Meal.

Socks may be dropped off at 419 West Avenue G through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Source: The Salvation Army Bell County