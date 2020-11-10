Salvation Army in Bell County seeking volunteers for the holidays

The Salvation Army in Bell County is seeking volunteers to help ” Rescue Christmas”

The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from November 21 to December 24, 2020, from 9 AM to 9 PM, Mondays through Saturdays.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Every dollar collected in the red kettles support the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year right here in Bell County, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to disadvantaged children, and much more.

The Salvation Army points out that for more than 100 years, their red kettles have been a symbol of good will during the holiday season.

“This year, signing up and volunteering as a bell ringer is easier than ever!” said Lt. David Beckham, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date and time you would like ring. You can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group. Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers, and church groups are welcome.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in addition to the implementation of basic safety procedures, all bell ringers will also be provided with daily PPE safety kits including a branded mask, disposable gloves, apron, and disinfectant. Strict safety protocols have been developed ensuring the health and safety of all potential donors and bell ringers.

Through the generous support of community donors, The Salvation Army will provide gifts for 1000 children in Bell County this year. They are seeking volunteers to help manage Angel Tree locations and later help sort and distribute gifts to program participants.

The Salvation Army of Bell County, Feed My Sheep and St. Vincent de Paul are preparing to feed up to 500 people outdoors under tents in the parking lot of the probation office at 200 W. Ave. G. in Temple 11 AM to 2 PM on November 26.

Temple Police Chief and Fire Chief are two of the community leaders volunteering to serve meals to the homeless. People wanting to donate winter gloves and beanie hats to give to the homeless who attend the luncheon may drop them off at The Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G.