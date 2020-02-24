Salvation Army introduces disaster canteen

TEMPLE, Texas: The Salvation Army of Bell County is taking its mission of helping people on the road.

The food truck, known as the “disaster canteen,” is designed to bring food and drinks to first responders and survivors after an emergency.

“We don’t necessarily call ourselves a church as much as we call ourselves a movement, something that is very mobile,” Bell County Salvation Army commanding officer Lt Chantel Millin said. “Having this canteen makes that mobility very literal as, again, it allows us to get very quickly to a place and quickly be able to provide assistance to those who need it.”

More than just a tool for first responders, the canteen can help community members too. The Salvation Army says it is beginning to bring the canteen to community events to help.

For them, it’s all part of their mission.

“Our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human need and that human need does not always walk to our door,” Millin said. “We recognize that it is very important for us to go out into the community and to meet the need where it is.”

While it looks like a regular food truck, it stands for something much bigger.

“I guess what makes it special are the people that are inside,” Millin said. “We’re not really in there selling things off our truck as much as we’re there just to meet the need and, so, when people come they often say ‘what do I owe you for this?’ and it’s like: ‘you don’t owe us anything’ like here’s coffee, here’s water, whatever you need, we’re here to give it to you.”

The Salvation Army has permanently re-housed over 400 people in Bell County the last two years and runs a 70-bed shelter in downtown Temple.