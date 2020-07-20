Salvation Army makes changes to cooling center

COIVD-19 has created a lot of new obstacles for businesses and non-profits, and the Salvation Army Cooling Center isn’t any exception.

“We’ve definitely had to change things because of the Coronavirus,” says Major Jim Taylor.

The Salvation Army made significant changes to the way their cooling station operations.

“Normally this room would be able to sit about 65 to 70 people. It’s a lot like a restaurant, where tables and chairs are close together,” says Major Taylor.

New social distancing guidelines are making this kind of set up difficult.

“We have given more space and fewer chairs so that we can still bring people in, but not in the numbers that we could have if we didn’t have the virus,” says Major Taylor.

With most public air conditioned spaces being closed, or limiting the amount of people allowed in the building, The Salvation Army is seeing an increase in the number of people coming to the center.

So far, they haven’t had to turn anyone away due to the number of people in the building, but they have a plan in case this does happen in the future.

“We have a courtyard behind us. It’s got a canopy, and it has some trees. It may not be air conditioned, but we can social distance out the back door if we need to and give them a place to be in the shade,” says Major Taylor.

With it being so hot in Central Texas, it’s extremely important for people to have a place to cool down.

“I consider triple digits killer heat. People can be out in that heat and their body temperatures go up. They may not be able to cool down sufficiently overnight. They’re at risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion and things like that. We want to do what we can to give them a place so their bodies can regulate a little bit and keep them alive,” says Major Taylor.