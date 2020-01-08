Salvation Army of Bell County has successful holiday season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Salvation Army of Bell County is sending a special thank you to everyone who helped raised money this past holiday season.

This year, the community was able to serve over 500 families – totaling over 14,000 children through the Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army says they could not have done it without the help of the community, and says thank you to everyone who volunteered to ring a bell, donated, adopted an angel, or helped at the Angel Tree warehouse.

Source: Salvation Army of Bell County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events