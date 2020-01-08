Salvation Army of Bell County has successful holiday season

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Salvation Army of Bell County is sending a special thank you to everyone who helped raised money this past holiday season.

This year, the community was able to serve over 500 families – totaling over 14,000 children through the Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army says they could not have done it without the help of the community, and says thank you to everyone who volunteered to ring a bell, donated, adopted an angel, or helped at the Angel Tree warehouse.

Source: Salvation Army of Bell County