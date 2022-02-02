BELL COUNTY, Texas – Beginning at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope warming shelter will be open 24 hours a day until the wind chill is above freezing.

Anyone who otherwise would be out in these weather elements and needs a safe, warm place can come to 419 West Avenue G to escape the cold and potentially icy conditions. They will be provided a warm place to sleep, as well as hot meals.

“As of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, our normal warming shelter hours will be revised to accommodate this streak of unusually cold, windy, wet weather,” said Lt. David Beckham, Corps Officer. “We want to provide those who live without adequate shelter a place to be protected from the elements.”

Source: Salvation Army of Bell County