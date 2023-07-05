CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The summer heat isn’t going anywhere, so there will be some cooling centers open in Central Texas.

The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is ready to provide a cool, safe place to get out of the heat.

The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple, located at 419 West Avenue G, provides overnight shelter all year-round for those who need it. Capt. David Beckham says the building will be open during the hottest part of the day.

“The doors will open at 1 p.m. and people will be allowed to stay until 8 p.m.,” says Capt. Beckham. “This is for anyone without air conditioning and needing a place to cool off. They will be able to have the evening meal in our dining area. There is no charge for any services at The Salvation Army. Only Registered Service Animals are allowed in the cooling station. We just want those in need to be safe during the heat of the summer and for them to know that the Salvation Army is here for them.”

Salvation Army officers, staff, and volunteers also work to raise funds to make basic services possible in Bell County – including shelter, meals and emergency financial assistance. If you would like to make a donation, or for more information about the cooling station, you can call The Salvation Army at 254-774-9961, go online at salvationarmybellcounty.org or stop by 419 West Avenue G in Temple.

The City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) have also reestablished a cooling center. The center will be open to residents from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, and Sunday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The cooling center will be at the City of Waco Multipurpose Center, located at 1020 Elm Avenue.

Air conditioning, seating, and bottled water will be available on site. The City says that crated pets are also welcome. The cooling center will be extended if needed.