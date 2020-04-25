Salvation Army offers drive-thru prayers

KILLEEN, Texas – The Bell County Salvation Army set up their tent on Rancier Avenue in Killeen Friday, offering drive-thru prayers to anyone who came by.

Lieutenant Chantel Millin sees it as a way for the Salvation Army to keep its presence in the community.

“I know right now we’re being asked to isolate, and we understand why that is,” Millin said. “We just want to make sure the community knows that they’re not alone, and that the Salvation Army is here for them.”

Whoever came by the tent could pray or just talk about anything they need help with.

“We would take a few moments just to pray with you,” Millin said. “Some people come through and they need someone to listen to, what’s going on in their life, and we’re more than willing to do that, as well.”

Even if people didn’t stop, the Salvation Army workers were there to provide at least a smile and a wave. For them, providing encouragement is all part of their mission.

“Regardless of the state of the nation, COVID or not, we as a Salvation Army can commit to the fact that we give God all glory and that we’ll be there to represent him,” Millin said. “We’ll be here to encourage the hearts of his people so that they know God has not forgotten about us, and that He is gonna make sure we make it to the end of this.”

Normally, the Salvation Army would host church services every Monday and Wednesday. Like many churches, however, the shelter-in-place is compromising this.

“This felt like a great way to sort of supplement for that, to become accessible to those that are driving by or walking by, whatever the case might be, to provide that encouragement and that prayer,” Millin said.

Even when life goes back to normal, the Salvation Army will continue to help.

“When this is over, we as a Salvation Army will still be active. We’ll still be serving,” Millin said. “When they need us later on down the line, if it’s Christmas, if it’s next October, I don’t know, they’ll recall this moment when they came through and they were able to receive prayer and know that we’re still available to them.”

They plan to continue the drive-thru prayers every Friday afternoon, and wish to move around Bell County to different locations.