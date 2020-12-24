Salvation Army’s Christmas Day luncheon

WACO, Tx – The Salvation army will be a hosting a Christmas Day luncheon tomorrow from 11 am to 1 pm at the Salvation Army Community Kitchen.

“We’ll be providing a traditional holiday meal. That includes ham, turkeys, mash potatoes, sweet potatoes, lots of pies, Christmas cookies all kinds of great things.” says volunteer coordinator Diana Barrett.

The Salvation Army provides hot meals to the community every day. With Christmas being tomorrow it will be special for those who come.

“Usually when folks would come through they would come, they would get their meal they will either sit down or now they take the meal with them. But on the holidays we do it as a sit down restaurant style where they’re seated and volunteers serve them.” Barrett says.

Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Diana Barrett says this Christmas Day luncheon wouldn’t be possible without the help of sponsors and volunteers.

“What we do is have some come in the morning to help with prep and set up and decorating as well as serving and then we have some come later during the afternoon to help with the serving but also to be here to help us with the clean up.” Barrett says.

It is important to the Salvation Army to serve everyone on Christmas Day, so they made some changes to make sure everyone stays safe this season.

“We have tables and socially distanced seating we’ll be bring everything we possibly can outdoors but still folks will be able to sit down and be served.” says Barrett.