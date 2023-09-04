SAN SABA, Texas (FOX 44) – A traffic crash has caused extensive damage to a building at San Saba Middle School.

Police Chief John Bauer says officers responded to the 100 block of S 10th Street at approximately 12:56 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived and discovered that a 2020 white Ram 2500 turned onto S 10th Street from West Wallace Street. The driver then turned into the parking lot of San Saba Middle School.

The driver – identified as a 56-year-old man – drove through the parking lot, onto the walkway and into the main entrance of the middle school. The driver then backed up the vehicle and left the scene. Police say the building was extensively damaged.

The driver was interviewed, and says he drove from Baytown to dove hunt in the area. When the man arrived in San Saba, the driver was wanting to buy a ticket to the San Saba football game.

Chief Bauer says the driver attempted to see if the school was open. He had a medical issue and applied pressure to the gas instead of the brakes. The driver then left the scene and reported the accident to a San Saba citizen, who notified law enforcement.

The driver said in his interview that his Diabetic Neuropathy was the leading cause of the accident. San Saba Police said it would notify the Medical Advisory Board of the driver’s condition.

Police Chief John Bauer said in a statement that no injuries were reported to the driver or to anyone inside the building at the time of the accident. The school district has cordoned off the building for safety reasons. The school was closed, and no students were on campus at the time of the accident.

This investigation is ongoing.