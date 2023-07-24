SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are battling a huge blaze in San Saba County.

According to the San Saba County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is located south of County Road 202 and north of County Road 232. The departments responding include the San Saba Volunteer Fire Department, Richland Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Winchell Volunteer Fire Department, Rochelle Volunteer Fire Department and Elm Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

(Courtesy: San Saba County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: San Saba County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: San Saba County Sheriff’s Office)

The Texas Forest Service has dozers and air support on scene to assist in fighting the fire. As of Sunday night, the fire is estimated to be 250 acres and is 30 percent contained.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.