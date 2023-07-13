SAN SABA, Texas (FOX 44) – A San Saba woman is charged with Assault Family Violence after authorities responded to a residence fully engulfed in flames.

San Saba law enforcement personnel responded to an in-progress criminal mischief incident in the 700 block of West Gulf Street at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, a police officer and a Sheriff’s deputy discovered the residence on fire. While waiting for the arrival of the Fire Department, the officers used handheld fire extinguishers to spray down neighboring residences in order to ensure that the fire wouldn’t spread.

A witness said he saw a woman commit an act of criminal mischief and assault a male victim. The woman then fled from the location on foot.

The woman, identified as 38-year-old Lilana Simental-Valenzuela, was arrested a short time later in the 700 block of North Cherokee Street in connection with this incident. She has been charged with Assault Family Violence, and is being held at the San Saba County Jail. San Saba Police say additional charges could be pending.

San Saba Police Chief John Bauer says that this incident continues to be under investigation by the Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will also begin to examine potential arson charges.