HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Santa Claus is coming to Harker Heights this Christmas Eve!

Santa will travel through the city along a designated route escorted by the Fire Department. Due to Santa’s busy schedule on Christmas Eve and the growing commitment the Fire Department has to the citizens of Harker Heights to provide emergency service, Santa will be unable to drive down every street in town.

In an effort to ensure everyone has an opportunity to see and very briefly visit with Santa, he has agreed to several stops throughout town – including Harker Heights Elementary School, H-E-B, Harker Heights High School and Union Grove Middle School.

The event will start around 6:00 p.m. on December 24, and then the Fire Department will gradually make their way through the designated neighborhoods.

You can follow the Harker Heights Fire Department on Facebook for the latest updates.

If you have any questions or would like a copy of the route you can call the Harker Heights Fire Department at 254-699-2688.

Source: Harker Heights Fire Department