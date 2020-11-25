Santa Claus is coming to the Richland Mall!

WACO, Texas – Break out the stockings, Christmas trees, and red or green masks – because it’s time to enjoy a fun, festive, and socially distanced holiday season at the Richland Mall!

Santa Claus himself is planning his trip down from the North Pole to see friends and families. However, visits will look a little different this year.

This season, Santa arrives on Black Friday. Starting November 27th through Christmas Eve, you can find Santa and his team of elves at the JCPenney Court. Visits will be contactless – with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing. But don’t worry about those Christmas lists! Santa can’t wait to hear what’s on your list, and will still be available to talk with his little elves-in-training.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

• Monday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• Christmas Eve, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Set Closed on 11/30 & 11/7

All guests must schedule their visit with Santa using our convenient online reservation platform, located at https://www.richlandmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. You can select a date and time, purchase your photo package, and then you’re ready for the unique 2020 Santa photo experience.

Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting. All visitors must wear masks before, during and after photos.

For more information, you can visit https://www.richlandmall.com/content/holiday#Holiday-Top.

Source: Richland Mall