WACO, Texas – Santa Claus is in town!

St. Nick showed up at Waco’s Richland Mall on Friday, and will be there through Christmas Eve. He will post up with his team of elves at the JC Penney court.

All visits will be contactless – with elves making sure everyone is maintaining social distance.

To secure your visit with Santa, you will need to register before hand online. You can go here and do just that!