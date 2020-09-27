Saturday Evening Forecast with meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be mild with temperatures falling down into the lower 70s by Sunday morning. Skies will partly cloudy.

Sunday will start out with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with mostly sunny skies after noon. Cloud cover will increase Sunday evening ahead of a cold front. The front will move through overnight and drop temperatures into the upper 60s. Showers and storms are possible after midnight.

Monday will be much cooler with highs only reaching the mid 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, but they will clear out by the afternoon.

The rest of the week will be quiet with temperatures warming back up into the 80s mid-week with mostly sunny skies.