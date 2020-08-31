Saturday Killeen crash brings multiple charges for driver who left the scene

Bond was set at $125,000 for a 23-year-old Killeen woman accused of driving drunk with a child in her car and leaving the scene of an accident.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said about 5:15 a.m. Saturday officers were sent to a crash that occurred in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.

While officers were on the way, they were advised that the vehicle had fled the scene.

Killeen officers with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety were able to locate the vehicle at Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rev. Abercrombie.

As the investigation progressed, officers determined that the driver had been drinking and did have a child in the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Ashley Thomas, was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail, where officers said she became uncooperative and resisted as jail staff attempted to process her in.

She was accused of assaulting a jail staffer during the process.

She was later transferred to the Bell County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle, resisting arrest, search or transport and assault of a public servant.