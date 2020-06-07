Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping down into the mid 70s. Sunday will be even warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. It will feel more like 100 degrees in the afternoon.

Monday will be another hot and muggy day with highs in the 90s and a feel like temperature in the triple digits. There will be a few passing clouds in the morning, but most of the afternoon will be sunny.

Tuesday will be sunny and the hottest day of the week with the high reaching the triple digits.