Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Saturday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures dropping down into the mid 70s. Sunday will be even warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. It will feel more like 100 degrees in the afternoon.

Monday will be another hot and muggy day with highs in the 90s and a feel like temperature in the triple digits. There will be a few passing clouds in the morning, but most of the afternoon will be sunny.

Tuesday will be sunny and the hottest day of the week with the high reaching the triple digits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

96° / 72°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 20% 96° 72°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 96° 74°

Monday

98° / 79°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 98° 79°

Tuesday

103° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 103° 64°

Wednesday

95° / 68°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 95° 68°

Thursday

97° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 97° 69°

Friday

98° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 98° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
0%
79°

76°

3 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
0%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
0%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
0%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

89°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

Storm Team


 

Stay Connected