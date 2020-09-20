Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Emily Kaye

Saturday night will be pleasant with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling down into the 50s.



Sunday will start out mild and sunny with temperatures in the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies across Central Texas. Cloud cover will increase in the afternoon and evening and so will the chance of isolated showers. There is a 20% chance of rain later in the day.



Monday will be cooler and muggier as tropical moisture moves into the area. There is a 50% chance of heavy showers and storms throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies.



The tropical moisture will remain in place until the end of the week. Skies will clear up by the end of the work week and the weekend will be sunny and mild.