SCAM ALERT: Temple PD warning residents about ONCOR scam

TEMPLE, Texas- The Temple Police Department is advising residents of a possible scam involving local customers of ONCOR.



Callers claiming to be representatives of the company are calling local customers and fraudulently requesting payment, and possibly bank account information.

Temple Police have been in contact with ONCOR to confirm the situation.



TPD wants to remind the community to never give personal or bank account information over the phone.

Should anyone suspect that they may be a victim of a scam of this nature, please contact the Temple Police Department.