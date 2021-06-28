Scam involving A&M tickets leads to California arrest

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, 20-dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Federal and state authorities say they are cracking down on a wave of illegal schemes, estimated to have bilked consumers out of more than $1 billion, that have proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic and prey upon the desperation of people who have lost jobs in the outbreak’s economic upheaval. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

A federal grand jury has indicted a 46-year-old California resident in a nationwide ticket scam that included a Texas A&M football game.

The five-count indictment against Derrick Langford included charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He has been arraigned in a California federal court.

According to the indictment, Langford used email to obtain stolen credit card information from victims across the United States. He then allegedly used that data and false identities to buy tickets for sporting events, concerts and other entertainment venues across the United States which he then re-sold on internet-based ticket resale sites like Ticket Liquidator.

One such event tied to Langford was the Texas A&M football game against Clemson on Sept. 8, 2018, according to the charges. As part of the scheme, Langford had allegedly created false buyer accounts and used stolen credit card numbers to buy tickets to that game. According to the indictment, Langford then resold the fraudulently-purchased tickets on ticket resale sites to unsuspecting buyers.

Texas A&M discovered the fraud and invalidated the tickets, according to the charges. However, some had already been allegedly been sold to unsuspecting buyers which caused the university to incur a 100% loss on the fraudulent tickets.

As the scheme continued, Langford received stolen credit card information and personal identifying information of more than 75 victims in one of his email accounts, according to the charges.

If convicted of wire fraud or conspiracy to do so, Langford faces carries a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. The identity theft carries an additional two years which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.