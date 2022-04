WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple crews responded to a fire at a RV business in Waco early Monday morning.

The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department assisted in this fire, and posted on social media that they responded to a mutual aid request from the City of Hewitt Fire Department at 4:00 a.m. for multiple RVs and a pickup on fire at Crestview RV Waco – located at 635 Enterprise Boulevard.







Robinson responded with five personnel to help extinguish the flames, and cleared the scene around 5:30 a.m.