TEMPLE, Texas – Schlotzksys locations in Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove are offering free meals to all first responders this Thursday!

This includes all on-duty EMTs, firefighters and police.

Schlotzksys has donated over 200 lunches to doctors and nurses over the last week.

Next week, they will again deliver meals to the doctors and nurses so they don’t have to leave the hospital.